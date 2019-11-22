ED arrests ex-Bhushan Power & Steel CMD Sanjay Singal for bank loan fraud

-
ALSO READ
NCLT approves JSW Steel's $2.7 billion bid for Bhushan Power & Steel
NCLAT halts Bhushan Power sale to JSW Steel; asks ED to release BSPL assets
Fraud charges a worry, but still want Bhushan Power for now: JSW Steel
ED swoop on BPSL has lenders wary of IBC route for debt resolution
NCLAT stays implementation of JSW Steel's resolution plan for Bhushan Power
-
The ED on Friday arrested former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal in connection with its probe in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.
They said Singal was placed under arrest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after he was questioned in connection with the case.
He will be produced before a court here on Saturday for seeking further custody, the officials said.
He was arrested as he was not cooperating in the probe, they said.
The ED has recently attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL).
"An amount of Rs 695.14 crore was introduced as capital by Sanjay Singal (the then CMD of the company) and his family members in BPSL out of artificially generated long-term capital gains (LTCG) by diversion of bank loans fund of BPSL," the ED had said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU