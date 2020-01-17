JUST IN
China's Great Wall to buy GM's Talegaon plant for about $300 mn: Report
Money laundering case: ED files chargesheet against former BPSL CMD Singal

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the PMLA after he was questioned in connection with the case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Singal
Former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal and others in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj.

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.

First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 15:10 IST

