Money laundering case: ED files chargesheet against former BPSL CMD Singal

-
ALSO READ
ED arrests ex-Bhushan Power & Steel CMD Sanjay Singal for bank loan fraud
Bank loan fraud: Ex-Bhushan Power CMD Sanjay Singhal arrested by ED
Ex-Bhushan Power and Steel CMD sent to 7-day custody for 'bank loan fraud'
ED attaches Rs 34-cr assets of Gujarat company for 'money laundering'
ED arrests Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivkumar for 'money laundering'
-
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd CMD Sanjay Singal and others in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.
The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj.
Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU