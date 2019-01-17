ED opposes scribe Upendra Rai's bail plea

The Thursday opposed the application of Upendra Rai, arrested in a case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

reserved its order for January 19 on Rai's application after hearing arguments form both sides.

Special public prosecutors and N K Matta, appearing for ED, told the court that the accused may influence witnesses and hamper probe if released.

In his application, the Delhi-based scribe claimed he was not required for further custodial interrogation and no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody.

ED told the court that Rai had extorted money from various persons, claiming he had information against them as he was a and that thousands of crore of rupees were extorted.

Agency's Samvedna Verma also told the court that Rai was influential and he may destroy evidence and flee from justice if he comes out of jail.

The was arrested on June 8 last year by the ED under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) at the here, moments after he secured in a case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions.

He was arrested by the CBI on May 3 for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions, getting an airport access pass made by the (BCAS) by furnishing false information, alleged extortion and manipulation of an case against a Mumbai-based

However, he recently secured from the High Court in the CBI case.

The ED had registered a case against him based on the CBI FIR.

Rai has denied before the court all allegations levelled against him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)