Eddie Redmayne urges fans to refrain from 'Fantastic Beasts 2' spoilers

pleaded with fans of "Fantastic Beasts" not to give away the spoilers after they watch the upcoming sequel from the universe.

The actor, who reprises his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the follow-up "The Crimes of Grindelwald", asked Pottermaniacs to #ProtectTheSecrets.

"Guys, I'm holding a badge which is a hashtag to protect those damn secrets written on it.

"And please, I'm imploring you, if you go and see 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', there are a few Easter Eggs and spoilers that are so intense, so please, please, please don't ruin it for others. So #ProtectTheSecrets and see you soon," Redmayne can be heard saying in the video shared on the movie's official account on Saturday.

" 2" also stars as young and as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald along with and

Katherine Waterston, and also reprise their roles.

The will bow into UK and US theatres on November 16.

