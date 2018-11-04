Passenger train arrives in Eastern Nepal from India

Thousands of people in Sunday greeted the arrival of the first passenger train from to the country's Eastern industrial town of as part of a test run for the 18.1-kilometre proposed cross-border railway line.

The train, having both Indian and Nepalese flags fluttering, arrived from Bathnaha in to Katahari in Nepal's district.

Thousands of people on the Nepalese side greeted the train, officials said.

The test run was conducted with engineers from Indian Railways and officials from the manufacturing company were onboard, they said.

Of the 18.1-kilometre railway track, 13.1-kilometre falls in This line stretches from Budhnagar to Katahari.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 4.48 billion, which will be provided by under its economic cooperation.

Although and had planned to complete the project within two years, it got delayed due to various problems, including a dispute over land compensation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)