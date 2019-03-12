Edelweiss Tokio Life's Zindagi Plus, a Term Insurance Plan to Provide Extra Financial Protection to Families

/ -- Future financial uncertainties are greater in a single-income household than a double-income one. In a scenario where only one partner is the breadwinner, and the other is a homemaker, plays a very crucial role. A traditional term plan allows the policyholder to provide financial security for his nominee, typically a spouse, in the event of his or her death. But, is this financial security adequate in the long run?



In the absence of the primary breadwinner, the surviving spouse takes up the responsibility of providing for the family. It is, therefore, important to ensure that both partners are covered. In order to cater to the requirement of a which provides a complete and comprehensive financial protection Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance's term offering takes care of this need through its optional better-half benefit.

Under the Better-Half Benefit option, if the policyholder passes away, the sum assured is paid out instantly to the nominee and all future premiums are exempted. Apart from this, a policy will start in the name of the surviving spouse worth 50% of the original sum assured. This will ensure that the children and other dependents are well taken care of and they do not have to suffer financially if something happens to the surviving parent.

Edelweiss Tokio Life understands the importance of homemakers and the immense financial strain that falls on them in case they lose their spouse. This is why it is essential for homemakers to also be covered under a for their children and other dependent family members.

By choosing Edelweiss Tokio Life - one can go a step further to ensure #ThodaAurKhayaal for the family.

