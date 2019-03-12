Argentina joins countries grounding Boeing 737 Max 8s

Argentina's flagship carrier has joined that have grounded their 737 Max 8 planes after the crash in

said late Monday it had ordered the suspension as it awaited the result of investigations into the crash of the Ethiopian plane, which killed all 157 aboard.

"For Aerolineas Argentinas, safety is the most important value," the company said in a statement on the grounding of its five 737 Max 8 planes, out of a total fleet of 82.

