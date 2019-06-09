Kerala govt joins issue with PM on Ayushman Bharat, says state member of scheme

Joining issue with Modi over his appeal to it for joining Ayushman Bharat, the LDF government in has said the state is already a member of the Centre's and the PM has "misunderstood" it.

Asking the to correct himself, state K K Shylaja said that in fact, the government had extended its coverage from 18.5 lakh families to 41 lakh families by integrating the other existing schemes under the title "Karunaya Arogya Surakha Scheme".

Speaking at a BJP meeting in Guruvayur on Saturday, Modi urged the Pinarayi government in to implement the flagship of the Centre.

Reacting to it, Shylaja, in a statement here, said Kerala was already a member of the scheme.

She pointed out that Modi had said it was unfortunate that Kerala did not join the scheme and therefore, many poor people of the state would not get its benefits.

"The has misunderstood the state in this regard; he may correct his statement since Kerala is a member of the scheme and signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on November 2, 2018," the said.

She further said the state had received Rs 25 crore as the first installment (from the Centre) and had inaugurated the state-wide distribution of health cards under the scheme on March 5.

The minister also said the state had registered 17 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme and 1.46 lakh people were given

However, she added that the southern state had apprehensions about the scheme as it covered only 18.5 lakh families, leaving out many deserving people.

"Therefore, the expanded and strengthened the implementation of the project by adjoining other existing into it under the title -- Karunaya Arogya Surakha Scheme, which comprises 41 lakh families," Shylaja said.

Billed as the biggest in the world, Ayushman Bharat was launched by the in September last year, envisaging a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually to more than 10 crore poor families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)