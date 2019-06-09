FIR against scribe for social media post against UP CM illegal, arbitrary: Cong leader

Calling the "detention" of illegal and arbitrary, Sunday urged the High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter.

The Police had Saturday booked for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against on

Kanojia had shared a video on and where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

"The detention of for merely posting a video which fell foul of actors of is illegal, arbitrary and a grave miscarriage of justice. Would request the High Court to take suo Motu cognizance of the matter," Singhvi said on

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a at on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

The verified handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and and is associated with some

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)