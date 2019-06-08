JUST IN
Scribe arrested for 'objectionable' post on social media against UP CM Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A journalist has been arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media, police said.

An FIR was registered against Prashant Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj police station on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested, a senior police official said.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.

The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.

A probe is on in the matter.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 17:10 IST

