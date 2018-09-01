Eight hurt in blast, blaze at German refinery: Police

A erupted Saturday at a refinery in southern following an explosion, injuring at least eight people and forcing authorities to evacuate almost 2,000 local residents, police said.

The explosion took place at around 5:30 am (0330 GMT) in a site run by the Bayernoil group near the Bavarian city of

Three of the victims suffered "medium or serious injuries", police said in a statement.

Some 1,800 residents of the nearby towns of and were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"The work to extinguish the flames is continuing," the police said.

Around 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Emergency services appealed to residents within a 20-kilometer (12-mile) radius to "keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke.

