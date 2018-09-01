Indian diaspora in China contributed Rs 32.13 lakh towards Kerala flood relief: Alphons

K J Alphons said Saturday that he has collected Rs 32.13 lakh form the Indian diaspora in towards flood relief.

In a tweet, he said that he will handover the money to Chief

"Collected Rs 32.13 lakhs from Indians in Shanghai, China, for flood victims in Cheques will be delivered to CM on return from China," he tweeted.

The thanked the Indian diaspora in and the of in that country for the humanitarian gesture.

Alphons is on a visit to He conducted road shows in Beijing, and to promote tourism.

