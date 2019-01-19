Eight-yr-old killed, sister injured after being hit by mini truck

An eight-year-old girl was killed and her sister injured on Saturday after they were hit allegedly by a mini truck while they were returning from school in southwest Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said.

The deceased identified as was studying in Class 2 while her elder sister identified as (14) was a Class 8 student of a government-run school, they added.

Officials of the station were informed about the accident at 1.46 pm, police said.

During the enquiry, police learnt that when the two sisters were returning from school, they were hit by a mini truck at Ravidas Marg and sustained injuries, of said.

The two minors were taken to where was declared brought dead and her elder sister was undergoing treatment, he said.

The said the accused truck had accompanied the police team to the hospital. However, he fled away from the hospital soon after dropping the victims there, he added.

A case has been registered, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the accused Further investigation is on.

