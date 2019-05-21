Elaborate security for counting day in Telangana, say police

: Elaborate security arrangements are in place at counting centres in Telangana with deployment of nearly 10,000 police personnel for counting of votes on May 23, a top said Tuesday.

Sufficient bandobust arrangements have been made with deployment of personnel from central force and state police, among others, additional of police (Law and Order) told reporters here.

"The main objective of counting day bandobust is to ensure peaceful counting and peaceful atmosphere in the state after counting is completed...,'' he said.

Senior officers are closely monitoring and nearly 10,000 men and officers are being deployed for counting day bandobust duties under direct supervision of commissioners and superintendents of police, he said.

This force is in addition to force already allotted for strong rooms.

Elections to 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana were conducted in 34,603 polling stations and 18,526 polling locations in a peaceful manner on April 11 in first phase of elections.

The top further said access to people would be restricted in counting centre and only people authorised by the returning would be permitted with a valid pass.

No one is permitted to carry mobiles inside counting centers, he said adding prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centers and violators would be prosecuted.

