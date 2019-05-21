86.07pc students pass Madhyamik, Guv congratulates candidates

An estimated 86.07 per cent students passed the (Class 10 board examination) in West Bengal, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

A total of 10,50,397 students had appeared for the examination held earlier this year.

Sougata Das of Mahammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith in Purba Midnapore district topped the tests, securing 694 out of 700 marks with a percentage of 99.94.

Board of Secondary (WBBSE) told reporters here that this year's 86.07 pass percentage was the highest in the last few years.

Asked if results of other Class 10 board examinations had any influence on this year's marks, Ganguly said, "We are not influenced by evaluation of other boards. We are following our own yardsticks. These students deservedly got such marks."



The second and third ranked candidates secured 691 and 689 marks, respectively, in the

registered the highest pass percentage of 96.01 among the districts.

Governor congratulated the successful candidates, as well as their teachers and guardians.

"Madhyamik Examination is a very important step in the career of a student. Let them be successful in life and take part in the great task of serving the nation," he said in a release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"Even those whose attempts remained futile need not despair and they should remember that they will again get chance to prove themselves," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)