Liquor shops in Puducherry to be shut for two days fromMay 23

All toddy, and liquor shops here would be closed for two days from May 23 in view of the counting of votes.

The excise J Dayalan Dayalan ordered the closure Tuesday to facilitate the counting of votes polled in and Thattanchavady bypoll that were held on April 18.

To ensure a proper environment and to prevent any threat to law and order, the liquor and other shops selling and should remain closed on May 23 and 24, an official press release here said.

Bars attached to the hotels and restaurants in the district also should remain closed on the two days, the release said.

Those violating the order would face stringent action under excise rules, it said.

