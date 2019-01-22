Maha: Woman's body found in building duct in Virar

The mutilated body of an unidentified woman was Tuesday found in the of a building in here, police said.

The residents of the building had complained of a choke-up in the following which cleaning work was undertaken which led to the discovery of the body, an Arnala coastal police official said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)