Maha: Woman's body found in building duct in Virar

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

The mutilated body of an unidentified woman was Tuesday found in the duct of a building in Virar here, police said.

The residents of the building had complained of a choke-up in the duct following which cleaning work was undertaken which led to the discovery of the body, an Arnala coastal police official said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 22:35 IST

