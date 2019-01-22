Maha: Woman's body found in building duct in Virar

The mutilated body of an unidentified woman was Tuesday found in the duct of a building in Virar here, police said.
The residents of the building had complained of a choke-up in the duct following which cleaning work was undertaken which led to the discovery of the body, an Arnala coastal police official said.
A case of murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU