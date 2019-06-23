Elderly couple, domestic help found dead in Vasant Vihar house

The bodies of an elderly couple and their domestic help were found at a house in Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning, police said.

The police are suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The couple, identified as and Shashi Mathur, were found dead at their house. The domestic help was identified as Khushbu, police said.

Confirming the incident, Devender Arya, of Police (Southwest)said the crime scene is being inspected and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)