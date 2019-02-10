Elderly couple held for smuggling forex at Delhi airport

-
An elderly couple was arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out of the country foreign currencies worth Rs 92 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.
The accused were intercepted when they were proceeding to board a flight to Dubai on Friday.
A detailed personal and baggage search of the two passengers resulted in the recovery of foreign currencies Euro and Dirham equivalent to Rs 92.02 lakh, it said.
The two, aged around 70 years, were accompanied with their nine-year-old grandchild, the Customs Department said in the statement.
The forex was seized and the couple arrested, it said.
