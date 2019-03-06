Elderly man dies after being thrashed; 13 cops booked

A case was registered on Wednesday against 13 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's district for allegedly beating a 60-year-old man who died of a heart attack later, an said Wednesday.

Santosh Kumar Singh, outpost incharge and 11 constables of station allegedly thrashed Madanpal, his wife and their son, Monu, of Makhyali village -- around five km east of here -- on Tuesday night, the said.

A team had gone to the village to arrest in connection with a case. After reaching the house, the police arrested and allegedly beat up his family after they opposed their son's late-night arrest fearing the cops might kill him, Senior of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar said.

Later, Mandpal suffered a heart attack and he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Kumar said.

On Wednesday morning, irate villagers staged a protest against the police action and kept Mandpal's body on the road. The case was registered against the accused when parliamentarian and former joined the protest, the SSP said.

The case has been registered under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.

