Election commission, varsity tie up to promote poll literacy

: To promote voter participation and electoral literacy through community radios, the Tuesday entered into a partnership with the city-based (UoH) in the run-up to the polls.

To achieve this, a project to be called 'Festival of Democracy' is to be undertaken and it would involve about 50 community broadcasters from 25 stations across the country, who would assemble for a three-day workshop starting here from February 22.

The workshop would have brainstorming sessions on key themes and strategise on how to leverage the local, community character of community radio to spread voter awareness, a press release from the university here said.

Vinod Pavarala, who heads the UNESCO on Community Media at the varsity, said that after the workshop, the participants would return to their stations and make about 100 hours of radio programmes collectively on a set of common themes related to voter education in over 10 different vernacular languages.

The plan is also for the chosen 25 community radio stations to share their content with two other stations in their respective regions, taking the coverage to a total of about 75 stations and their sizeable listenership, the release said.

The UNESCO would not only support the production but would also closely monitor the content that would be aired on the community radio stations, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)