Elections give chance to set things right: Mayawati's R-Day message

In her message on the eve of Republic Day, urged people not to let go of the opportunity elections provided them to improve their lot and accused the BJP of ignoring the principles of the Indian Republic.

Without naming the previous governments, she said the Constitution has not been implemented in its right spirit in the past 70 years or else poverty, illiteracy and unemployment would have been removed to a large extent.

While not referring directly to the coming elections, she said a gives people a chance to set things right.

Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre, she said the manner in which it has "ignored" the values and principles of the Indian Republic was improper and most unfortunate.

Extending greetings, particularly to the people of Uttar Pradesh, said it marked the day when Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, which provided equal rights to all, came into effect.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)