Elephanta festival begins

-
ALSO READ
Uber to start speedboat services in Mumbai from February 1
BEST workers' union strike: Mumbai Central Railway to run extra trains today
Mumbai Metro network to expand to 276 km: Mungantiwar
Mumbai: BEST employees refuse to end strike until their demands are met
BEST indefinite strike enters third day, Central Railway runs extra trains
-
The "Elephanta Festival" of art and culture, promoted by the Maharashtra government, kicked off at the iconic Gateway of India here Saturday.
Inaugurating the festival, state Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal said the government was committed to boost tourism in all possible ways.
"In the coming days, the Elephanta (island) will get more facilities for tourists. Soon the tourists can travel by a rope way," Rawal announced.
The gala event is organised on the Elephanta Island.
Elephanta Caves located on the island are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They are a collection of cave temples predominantly dedicated to Lord Shiv.
"The two-day 'Swarang' festival will have a lot of music, singing, dancing..Various art forms and crafts, painting will be on display," the minister said.
The festival is organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to promote tourism in Mumbai.
A senior MTDC official said a Heritage Walk for the specially-abled people has been organised on the Gharapuri island on Sunday with an aim to show them various Shiva sculptures.
"The motto behind this walk is to introduce ancient Shiv tandav, Yogamudra, Gangavataran, Ardhanarineshwar and Trimurti," he said.
Noted singers like Rahul Deshpande, Swapnil Bandodkar and Priyanka Barve will perform on the occasion while noted scriptwright Achyut Palov, painter Vasudev Kamat, cartoonist Nilesh Jadhav and Shil Kumbhar will give live demonstrations on 'Avishkar Live'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU