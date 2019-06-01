Elephanta festival begins

The " Festival" of art and culture, promoted by the government, kicked off at the iconic here Saturday.

Inaugurating the festival, said the government was committed to boost tourism in all possible ways.

"In the coming days, the (island) will get more facilities for tourists. Soon the tourists can travel by a rope way," Rawal announced.

The gala event is organised on the Island.

located on the island are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They are a collection of cave temples predominantly dedicated to Lord Shiv.

"The two-day 'Swarang' festival will have a lot of music, singing, dancing..Various art forms and crafts, painting will be on display," the said.

The festival is organised by the Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to promote tourism in

A senior MTDC said a Heritage Walk for the specially-abled people has been organised on the Gharapuri island on Sunday with an aim to show them various Shiva sculptures.

"The motto behind this walk is to introduce ancient Shiv tandav, Yogamudra, Gangavataran, Ardhanarineshwar and Trimurti," he said.

Noted singers like Rahul Deshpande, and will perform on the occasion while noted scriptwright Achyut Palov, Vasudev Kamat, and will give live demonstrations on 'Avishkar Live'.

