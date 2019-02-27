Mumbai Metro network to expand to 276 km: Mungantiwar

Mungantiwar said Wednesday that the Metro network in will be extended to 276 km from the current 11.4 km.

Presenting a vote-on-account in the Legislative Assembly, he said the government was also committed to complete the Metro projects in other cities expeditiously.

The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), executing agency for Metro, has been given a nod for 276 km of network, he said.

The Metro will be extended to surrounding Mumbai such as Thane, Mira-Bhayander,Vasai Virar,Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi, the said.

Metro projects are also underway in Nagpur, Pune and Navi Mumbai, and a 141.06 km Metro network will be constructed in these cities, Mungantiwar said.

Preliminary survey for a light rail transport system is being undertaken for city, he said.

An outlay of Rs 65 crore has been proposedfor development of airportsand upgradtion of

The land acquisition forthe Mumbai- Expressway has been completed and the construction work has begun, the said.

Rs 7,000 crore were spent on land acquisition, he informed.

Rs 26 crore have been earmarked for the construction of a jetty at in South Mumbai and at Elephanta Island off the city shore for passengers and tourists, he said.

Mungantiwar presented a vote-on-account for the first four months of 2019-20 (April to July) Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)