ELGi launches upgraded encapsulated screw air-compressors

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

City-based ELGi Equipments, one of the world's leading air-compressor manufacturers, Thursday showcased an upgraded range of encapsulated (ENCAP/EN) screw air-compressors with variable frequency drives (VFD) and heat recovery systems.

As part of the exhibits during the five-day INTEC, an international trade fair, which began here, ELGi also displayed its range of EG Series screw air-compressors and direct drive piston compressors.

"Energy accounts for almost 7580 per cent of the life cycle cost of an air-compressor and across the world, businessmen are increasingly faced with not just the rising costs of fuel, but global concerns over environment and air quality," the company managing director Dr Jairam Varadaraj told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

"At ELGi, weve made a commitment to every customer across the globe - our compressors offer maximum energy efficiency and sustainable advantages from a total cost of ownership perspective," he said.

The sales teams the worldover study customer applications and recommend the right size of compressor for maximum energy efficiency, the managing director said.

Asked about the demand for such compressors, Jairam said the existing customers in the developed world, as part of reducing cost, were seeking to convert, while there was an increasing demand in the developing countries.

Thu, June 06 2019.

