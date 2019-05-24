Emilia Clarke turned down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' as she was done with on-screen nudity

"Game of Thrones" star says she had liked the script of " of Grey" when it was pitched to her but eventually declined the project because she did not want to be pigeonholed.

The 32-year-old was offered the lead part of in the film adaptation of EL James' bestselling novel. The role was eventually played by in the 2015 film and its two follow-ups.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke said it is "annoying" that people often remembers her for the explicit scenes she shot for the "Game of Thrones", which she basically did for the sake of her character.

"The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman," she said.

"And it's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character. I didn't do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God's sake," she added.

When "Fifty Shades" came around, Clarke said she was initially drawn to Sam Taylor-Johnson's idea for the adaptation but was not ready to be boxed in a certain image.

"I did a minimal amount and I'm pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to ('Fifty Shades'), where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, 'No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation' and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question'," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)