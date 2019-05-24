PM thanks world leaders for congratulatory messages on Twitter

Friday thanked world leaders and personalities as their congratulatory messages kept pouring in after he led his to a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Thanking American vice Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India, said it was a victory of democracy which the and US cherish.

"Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world," tweeted Friday.

In a series of tweets, Modi thanked world leaders such as Canada's Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian Joko Widodo, Nigerian President and several others who wished the him on his party's landslide victory.

In his messages to the world leaders, the PM said he looked forward to strengthen close strategic partnership with these countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)