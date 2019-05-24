US sees Pakistan-based LeT threat to it in Afghanistan: Pentagon report

The US considers Pakistan-based (LeT) as one of the greatest threats to it and allied forces in war-torn Afghanistan, where at least 300 fighters from the terror group are active, a report has said.

The LeT, designated a global terror organisation by the US and the UN, was responsible for the 2008 terror attacks that killed 166 people.

Among the 20 prominent terrorist organisations active in Afghanistan, ranks fifth in terms of fighters along with al Qaeda and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, stated the report, ' for Operation Freedom's Sentinel', for the quarter ending March 31.

The report said the "identified the Haqqani Network, the (ETIM) and as groups that present the greatest threat to US and allied forces in Afghanistan".

The report also stated that an estimated 300 and 1,000 operatives are active in the war-torn country.

The ISIS-K, Tehrik-e- and Haqqani network with an estimated 3,000-5,000 fighters each top the list of terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, it said.

The LeT, formed in the 1980s, is one of the largest terror groups currently operating from Pakistani soil. In December 2001, the designated as a

In May 2005, the (UN) 1267 added LeT to the Consolidated Sanctions List.

banned LeT in 2002, but the group continued to operate through its front organisations - Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and (FIF). was forced to ban these groups this year amid intense global pressure to rein in the terror groups following the Pulwama terror attack.

Paris-based (FATF) also put pressure on Pakistan to curb money laundering and financing. Pakistan was put on the grey list by the FATF in June 2018, and was warned that it may further be downgraded if it does not act against terror groups operating from its soil.

US has repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing "safe haven" to terrorists and asked to rein in the terror groups operating from its soil. and also accuse Pakistan of providing support to terror groups to carry out attacks in the neighbouring countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)