Emma Thompson leaves Skydance's 'Luck' after studio hires John Lasseter

Veteran has exited the voice cast of Skydance's animated feature "Luck" after the studio hired #MeToo accused

Lasseter, the former of animation, was hired to lead at Skydance by its David Ellison, according to The

He had quit in June last year after acknowledging that he had made the company's staff feel "disrespected or uncomfortable" with unwanted hugs.

Thompson, who had not yet started working on "Luck", quietly left the project because of concerns about working with

To be directed by Alessandro Carloni, the animated feature is set in a world about two opposing forces that control destiny, good luck, and bad luck.

The film is set for release in 2021.

Skydance has not yet reacted on Thompson's departure from the project.

