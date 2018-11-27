Encounters break out between militants, security forces in JK's Kulgam, Pulwama districts

Two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's and districts on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in the Redwani area of district around midnight, a said.

The operation was launched after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, he said.

The said as searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

He said the gunfight is going on and further details were awaited.

In another operation, the said, exchange of fire is on between security forces and militants at Hafoo area of Tral in district.

The area was cordoned off by security forces Tuesday morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants there, he said.

Firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

