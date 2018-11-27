JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US stands with India in its quest for justice for 26/11: Trump
Business Standard

Encounters break out between militants, security forces in JK's Kulgam, Pulwama districts

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two separate encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and Pulwama districts on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Redwani area of Kulgam district around midnight, a police official said.

The operation was launched after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, he said.

The official said as searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

He said the gunfight is going on and further details were awaited.

In another operation, the official said, exchange of fire is on between security forces and militants at Hafoo area of Tral in Pulwama district.

The area was cordoned off by security forces Tuesday morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants there, he said.

Firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 09:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements