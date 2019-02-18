Engineering student in judicial custody for post related to Pulwama attack

A court Monday remanded an engineering student, who had uploaded a controversial post on over the terror attack, to three days' judicial custody.

The court of judicial remanded the youth to judicial custody after he was arrested on Sunday following a complaint against him.

The student belonged to Nalhati area in the district. He had uploaded the post on the terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14 and it raised a hue and cry in the locality.

post is not available now. Instead, the student of an engineering college in Kolkata had uploaded another post on Saturday tendering unconditional apology to all who might have been hurt by his earlier post.

He was charged under IPC Sections 505/1A (circulating statement with intent to cause defence personnel to mutiny) and 505/1B (circulating statement with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public).

Another person, who was also booked for similar kind of offence, is absconding.

