NLC India, NHPC ink pact for power trading

State-run India Monday said it has inked an agreement with state-run hydro power giant NHPC for power trading.

"MoU between India and NHPC Ltd, in the area of Power Trading, was signed by A Ganesan, executive director/commercial, India, and D Chakraborty, CGM/finance, NHPC, on February 18, 2019 in Chennai," a statement said.

According to the statement, through this MoU, NHPC and will offer surplus power available in the northern and northeast region to the bulk consumers in southern region at an affordable tariff. This MoU will create a win-win situation for the generators and bulk consumers.

