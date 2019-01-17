England fast bowler Stone ruled out of West Indies tour

England pace bowler will miss the tour of the after suffering a back

Stone has been hampered by stiffness in his lower left back since taking part in a practice session on Sunday.

The 25-year-old went for scans in that confirmed the extent of the was serious enough to rule him out of the Tests against the

Stone had hoped to make his Test debut in the three-match series, but the Warwickshire seamer will have to wait for his maiden five-day appearance.

"Following the result of scans, has sustained a bone stress to the left lower back. He will return home from the later this week and have further tests in the UK," a statement from the England and Wales Board said on Wednesday.

Stone impressed with his speed and hostility during four appearances in England's one-day series win against in October.

But the back problem is the blow for Stone, who saw his promising career interrupted for 18 months with an anterior cruciate ligament problem.

He has been restricted to just 34 first-class matches since debuting in 2012. Ashley Giles, previously of at Warwickshire and recently appointed to the equivalent role with the ECB, warned selectors last year not to work Stone too hard.

He described the as a "Ferrari" and cautioned against his over-use. England have yet to name a replacement but the likes of Jamie Overton, and are likely to come under consideration by selectors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)