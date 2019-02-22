England women bundle out India for 202 after middle-order collapse

Indian women's team suffered a middle-order collapse to be bundled out for a modest 202 by England in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Young Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with a knock of 48, while hit 44 and Jhulan Goswami contributed 30.

England women dished out a clinical performance with pacer (2/29) and slow left-arm orthodox bowler (2/27) wreaking havoc on

After a steady start, women lost four quick wickets for 10 runs in the middle overs to slump to 95/5 at one stage.

Later veteran Mithali and wicket-keeper (25) tried to resurrect the innings with a 54-run stand for the sixth wicket.

After Mithali's dismissal, Jhulan ensured that the hosts crossed the 200-run mark.

Georgia Elwiss (2-45) also shone with the ball and England's fielding was also up-to-the mark as they orchestrated three-run outs at the here.

