SGPC's support sought to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

The government has sought the support of the Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of founder

Thursday asked a group of ministers (GoM) to approach the SGPC, the apex religious body of Sikhs, for support to celebrate the 550th Parkash Purb of on a common platform.

Singh gave the directions during a meeting of the executive committee constituted to commemorate the birth anniversary, an official statement said here.

The CM expressed his keenness to celebrate the event in unison with the participation of the SGPC and other religious organisations, in line with Guru Nanak Dev's message of love, peace, harmony and brotherhood.

mandated the GoM to extend a formal invite to the Akal Takhat Jathedar and the SGPC to seek their whole-hearted support, cooperation and guidance.

The GoM comprising Pujab ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, O P Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was constituted to review the day-to-day progress on preparations, development projects and schemes associated with the 550th birth

directed the to finalise the modalities and funding pattern for the proposed "Guru Nanak Devji Marg" passing through Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Kartarpur, Beas, Mehta, Batala and Dera Baba Nanak, covering 136 kilometers and involving an expenditure of Rs 96.15 crore.

The also asked the special (local government) to vigorously pursue the proposal for the inclusion of Sultanpur Lodhi heritage city under the Smart City project, for which the had already submitted a plan to the of Housing and Urban Development.

The was also apprised of the progress on a tented city, to be erected at a cost of Rs 52.84 crore to provide accommodation at three locations in Sultanpur Lodhi to devotees.

Lakhs of pilgrims from all over the world are expected to visit Sultanpur Lodhi in district, where Guru Nanak Dev stayed for several years.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of the execution of development works by the and PWD Departments, the chief minister asked the to regularly monitor the progress of the works to ensure their timely completion before the mega celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12 this year.

The chief minister launched commemorative medallions to mark the celebrations.

Last November, and had agreed to set up a corridor linking Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera shrine in India's district.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's district across the Ravi river, about four kilometers from the Dera in Indian

