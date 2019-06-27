Three children drown in pond in Aurangabad district

Three children, aged 11 to 13 years, drowned in a rainwater-filled pond late Thursday afternoon near here in Maharashtra, police said.

The tragic incident took place in Sillod city of Aurangabad district, they said.

The trio had gone for a swim in the pond, where water had accumulated due to rains, near Mohamadiya colony when they met the watery grave, the police added.

The deceased were identified by the police as Abrak Mushtaque Khan (11), Moin Haroon Shah (12) and Anas Khan Amjad Khan (13).

They were residents of Yashwant Nagar near Mohamadiya colony, the police said.

