Erdogan says aims to persuade US to not exclude Turkey from F-35 fighter deal

Recep Erdogan on Wednesday said he hoped to persuade the to not exclude from participating in the fighter jet programme, ahead of his meeting with later this month.

Erdogan is to meet Trump on the margins of summit in on June 28-29. "But before there, we would like to discuss this issue (on the programme) by telephone and reverse it from the current situation back to where we started," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

has given until the end of July to abandon its purchase of a major Russian missile defence system, which it considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in America's construction of its stealth fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)