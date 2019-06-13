Garment showroom burgled in high-security Lutyens' Zone

A garment showroom was burgled in high-security Lutyens' Zone of the national capital.

Some unidentified persons burgled the garment showroom after breaking its glass door and decamped with clothes and money worth several thousand rupees, police said Wednesday.

The offence was committed on the night intervening Monday and Tuesday, they added.

The miscreants decamped with around 20 pairs of jeans, 20 shirts and Rs 22,000 in cash, the police said.

According to a senior police officer, the staff used to turn off showroom's CCTV cameras before shutting it down.

Police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed by NDMC in the area to identify the accused persons.

They are also probing if any staff of the showroom was involved in the incident, police said.

