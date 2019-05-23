Eros International Media Q4 up 14.2 pc to Rs 67.03 cr

-
Media and entertainment firm Eros International Media Thursday reported a 14.21 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 67.03 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.69 crore during January-March quarter last year, Eros International Media said in a regulatory filing.
Total income during the quarter under review was up 2.10 per cent to Rs 263.18 crore from Rs 257.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.
Its total expenses rose 8.86 per cent to Rs 188.83 crore from Rs 173.45 crore.
"Our margin is expanding with content-driven films, strong pre-sales strategy, catalogue monetization and now with additional presence and focus on digital it will only enhance our offerings," Eros International Media Executive Vice Chairman and MD Sunil Lulla said.
For the financial year 2018-19, Eros International's net profit rose 15.24 per cent to Rs 266.48 crore as compared with Rs 231.22 crore last year.
Total income during the year stood at Rs 1,139.69 crore as against Rs 1,010.01 crore in 2017-18, up 12.83 per cent.
Shares of Eros International Media Ltd Thursday settled at Rs 68.45 on the BSE, down 0.58 per cent from its previous close.
