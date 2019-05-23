Gambhir prevails in first attempt, but no luck for Vijender, Krishna

Former opener Gautam tasted political success in his first attempt by emerging victorious from East but there was no luck for Olympic medallist even as minister prevailed in the battle of Olympians in

Contesting on a ticket, -- a member of winning team -- secured close to seven lakh votes to easily defeat seasoned Arvinder Singh 'Lovely' from and AAP's Atishi Marlena, who has been credited of transforming Delhi's health and education sector.

Congratulatory messages poured in for 37-year-old from fellow cricketers on

His former teamates and VVS Laxman took lead by congratulating him on

"Many Congratulations @GautamGambhir on your victory. Wish you well always. May you serve people well," tweeted Laxman.

"Congratulations @GautamGambhir brother," wrote Raina.

bronze medallist Vijender, who quit his police job to contest on a ticket, proved to be no match to eventual winner BJP's and AAP's Raghav Chadha, who finished second.

Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the 2004 Athens silver medallist, defeated thrower Krishna Poonia, who fought on a ticket.

polled more than 8 lakh votes while Poonia, who won gold at the 2010 CWG in and is a sitting MLA from Sadulpur constituency, managed over 4 lakh votes.

It remains to be seen if retains the Ministry portfolio.

Kirti Azad, who switched allegiance to Congress, lost to BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh by over 4 lakh votes from constituency in

