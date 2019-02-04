One more step cleared to extradite Mallya: Jaitley

-
With the UK government ordering extradition of Vijay Mallya, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Modi government has cleared one more step to get the embattled liquor baron back.
"Modi Government clears one more step to get Mallya extradited while Opposition rallies around the Saradha scamsters," Jaitley tweeted.
UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered the extradition of Mallya on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering offences, the British Home Office said in London.
The 63-year-old businessman had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently sitting on dharna in Kolkata against the CBI's attempt to question the city Police chief in chit fund scams, including Saradha.
