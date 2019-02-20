Essilor Vision Foundation Collaborates With Government of Maharashtra to Support a Free Vision Care Program for 2.5 Million Children in Need

/ -- Vision Foundation is delighted to announce the support of the program 'Blindness Free Maharashtra' launched by the Government of in collaboration with the not-for-profit organization Through this initiative, approximately 2.5 million children from underserved communities will be provided with free eye care and spectacles if needed.

Over a period of three years, from 01 April 2019 to 31 March 2022, the Government of and Ratna Nidhi will organize several screening events for children in need. In line with its mission to eliminate poor vision and its lifelong consequence, Vision Foundation will support these initiatives by donating 150,000 pairs of spectacles to children who can't see clearly.

The launch of the program is expected to be presided over by the of Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, IAS, Secretary, (MEDD) Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, along with - Group Mission, Mr. of International, and other senior representatives of the company.

Mr commented: "Uncorrected poor vision is the largest unaddressed disability in the world. A simple pair of glasses has the power to change people's lives and create a positive social and economic impact. We hope through our support of the to bring eye care to local children, we will contribute to create a healthier, more productive and a prosperous society."



About Essilor



(Compagnie Gnrale d'Optique) ("Essilor") is the world's leading ophthalmic company. Essilor designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. Its mission is to improve lives by improving sight. To support this mission, Essilor allocates more than 200 million to research and innovation every year, in a commitment to continuously bring new, more effective products to market. Its flagship brands are Varilux, Crizal, Transitions, EyezenTM, Xperio, Foster Grant, and It also develops and markets equipment, instruments and services for eyecare professionals.

Essilor reported consolidated revenue of around 7.5 billion in 2017 and employs approximately 67,000 people worldwide. It has 34 plants, 481 prescription laboratories and edging facilities, as well as 4 research and development centers around the world. For more information, please visit

About



is the philanthropic arm of Essilor. In order to help address the global issue of uncorrected poor vision that affects over 2.5 billion people around the world, promotes access to good vision through free screenings and the provision of corrective glasses to communities in need.

