2020 ICC Women's T20 WC tickets to go on sale from Thursday

Tickets for next year's Women's T20 in will go on sale to the public from Thursday, coinciding with one-year countdown of the tournament.

Fans can get their tickets to all 23 women's matches, including the final, at the official tournament website, t20worldcup.com, the said in a statement.

The seventh edition of the global showpiece event for women's T20 will take place across from February 21 to March 8, starting with a spectacular opening match between defending champions and under lights at

The women's tournament will also feature blockbuster double-header semi-finals at the iconic Sydney Ground (SCG) on March 5, 2020.

The final will be played at the MCG on March 8, 2020 on International Women's Day, presenting a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture.

The matches will be played at eight venues in six host cities across Australia, featuring the 10 best teams in the world.

Warm-up matches will take place from February 16 to 20 next year at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and Oval in

Tickets for warm-up matches are priced at USD 10 for adults, and free for kids.

All matches of the tournament, including the final, have tickets from USD 20, while kids' are priced at USD 5.

said: "With just a year to go until we embark on our most ambitious ICC Women's T20 World Cup, I am delighted to see tickets going on-sale to the public at such accessible prices. ICC events play an important part in growing our game and inspiring the next generation of players and fans around the world.

"I am particularly excited by the prospect of the final being held at the MCG in front of 92,000 fans and I know the Australian public, with their love of will turn out in force to see the world's best players go head to head and break a world record in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)