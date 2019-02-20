Trump describes Pulwama attack as 'horrible', State Dept asks Pak to punish those responsible

US has described as "horrible" the deadly terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, as his administration offered full support to to combat terrorism and asked to punish anyone responsible for the "heinous act".

The suicide attack on February 14 in has left 40 personnel dead and led to escalation of tensions between and

Trump told reporters at the Oval Office of that it would be "wonderful" if the two neighbours get along.

"I have watched. I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have comment (on it) at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they ( and Pakistan) get along," Trump said in response to a question.

"That (the terrorist attack) was a horrible situation. We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out," Trump said.

At a separate conference, the State Department said the US has been in close communication with the "to express not only our condolences but our strong support".

"We're committed to working with the to combat terrorism in all of its forms," State Department told reporters at a conference.

"The perpetrator of that heinous act claimed allegiance to the United Nations-designated, Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, and we call on all countries to uphold their responsibilities pursuant to the Security Council resolutions to deny safe haven and support for terrorists," Palladino said.

The US has a close, cooperative relationship with India, a security relationship, and that includes counterterrorism operations, he said.

"So we are committed to working with India, the Indian government, and on these counterterrorism efforts, both bilaterally and multilaterally, including at the United Nations," Palladino said in response to a question.

He said the US has been in contact with on this issue.

"We urge to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack and to punish anyone responsible," he said.

Following the terrorist attack, Trump's has supported India's right to self-defence.

Mike Pompeo, Bolton and in separate statements have asked Pakistan to immediately take action against the and its leaders and end support to terrorist safe havens.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers continued to strongly condemned the heinous act of terrorism.

"The terror attack targeting Indian soldiers in is horrendous and I condemn it in the strongest terms. My prayers and sympathies are with the victims and their families," said Senator

So far as many as 20 of the 100 American Senators have issued their support for India in the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

from the think-tank on Tuesday slammed Pakistan who in a speech sought proof for the terrorist attack for them to take action.

Khan on Tuesday said he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan has not taken action against LeT and despite evidence. No one has been brought to justice for the attack, Ayres said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)