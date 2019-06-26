Tripura Panchayat polls to be held on July 27: SEC

Elections to the three tier panchayats in would be held on July 27, the State Election Commissioner G announced on Wednesday.

Ballot papers would be used in the panchayat election, the SEC said.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the respective panchayat areas from Wednesday itself, he said.

"Elections for 6,111 gram panchayat seats, 419 panchayat samiti seats and 116 zilla parishad seats will be held on July 27", Rao told a press conference here.

Altogether, 12,03,070 voters including 61,6893 males and 58,6176 females would be eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,623 polling stations between 7 am to 4 pm on the polling day, he said.

Rao said filing of nomination would start from July 1 and will continue till July 8. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is July 11.

"Ballot papers in white colour for gram panchayat seats, pink colour for panchayat samities and green colour for zilla parishads would be used," he said.

Counting of votes would be held on July 31 at the block headquarters, the SEC said.

of Police, Puneet Rastogi said 12,000 police personnel, 39 platoons of CRPF and 18 companies of BSF would be deployed for maintaining law and order and smooth conduct of elections.

