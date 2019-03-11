Zinc futures rise 0.81% on spot demand, global cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc futures Monday edged 0.81 per cent higher to Rs 193 per kg as speculators created positions, triggered by a firm trend in the domestic spot markets on industrial demand amid positive overseas cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in current month moved up by Rs 1.55, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 193 per kg, with a business turnover of 1,044 lots.

Marketmen said widening of bets by participants, following improved demand in the domestic spot market and positive global cues, influenced zinc prices in futures trade.

Globally at the London Metal Exchange, three-month zinc traded higher at USD 2,746.50 per tonne.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 10:56 IST

