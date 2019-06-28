EU, India step up cooperation in solar energy

The European Union delegation in India and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy have jointly launched standard operation procedures and monitoring tool for Indian solar parks.

Solar parks are key for India to achieve its target of 100 GW from solar energy by 2022, contributing to this target with 40 GW. The EU has been collaborating closely with India in deployment of climate friendly energy sources including solar energy.

Developed as part of the EU-India cooperation in Clean Energy and Climate Partnership Project, the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) and monitoring tool were launched by Praveen Kumar, the Additional Secretary of MNRE, and Friederike Tschampa, Charge d'Affaires, Delegation of the European Union to India.

Developed under the European Union programme 'Technical assistance for the implementation and management of identified solar parks', SOP have been prepared for development, implementation, construction, operation and maintenance of solar parks, including an operation and maintenance manual and a health and safety manual for solar parks and recommendations for solar plants based on international best practices, an EU statement said.

