EU ministers agree to Macron-backed eurozone budget: minister

EU ministers agreed on the broad outlines of a budget early Friday, France's minister said, a key reform pushed by that was scaled back amid deep resistance by the

"We did tonight what we had set out to do: we've created a genuine budget," said after more than 12 hours of talks.

"For the first time, we have created an operational budget that will help countries to converge and become more competitive. It's a breakthrough," he told AFP.

"For the first time, we will start thinking about the future as a coherent bloc and coordinating our economic policies," he added.

The for the of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno in a tweet welcomed the deal reached by the ministers adding the details would be announced at a press conference later on Friday.

French had championed the hard won budget, seen by many as one of the missing links in the single currency almost a decade after the debt crisis.

But his original ambition has been toned down by opponents led by the that fear a transfer of wealth to crisis-prone countries such as Italy, or

The ministers agreement is officially not called a budget -- which would be too politically sensitive in richer countries -- but something called the Budgetary Instrument for Competitiveness and Convergence, a fund with limited firepower to be used to back reforms.

The cumbersome renaming came at the demand of the Dutch, who have only accepted the instrument on condition that it remains a modest affair.

A French source said the exact amount of the budget would be finalised at a later date, but that all its other components were agreed by the ministers.

The agreement by ministers will be presented for formal approval to EU leaders at a summit next week in

