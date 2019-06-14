Vanessa Hudgens to star in 'The Notebook' musical reading

Actor Vanessa Hudgens is set to lead the reading of "The Notebook" musical along with Tony-nominee Hailey Kilgore.
The "High School Musical" will lead the first reading of the season on June 23 at Vassar and New York Stage & Film's annual summer play development incubator known as the Powerhouse season.
According to Variety,Tony-nominee Michael Greif is set to direct the reading.
The reading is a musical adaptation of the popular 2004 film "The Notebook".
Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, the romantic drama focuses on the Noah and Allie's love story, spanning the earliest days of their teen courtship through their struggles to remember each other in their twilight years.
Hudgens will portray "middle" Allie, the character played by Rachel McAdams on screen, opposite Ryan Gosling.
Apart from Hudgens, Candy Buckley and Kilgore will be playing Allie. Antonio Cipriano, Clifton Duncan and Tony-winner James Naughton are cast as Noah.
Ingrid Michaelson is working on the production's music and lyrics.
Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch are producing.
