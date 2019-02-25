Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service resumes after week's suspension

The Karavan-e-Aman (peace caravan) bus service between and in occupied (PoK) resumed Monday after being suspended last week in the wake of the on a CRPF convoy in that left 40 personnel dead.

"The Srinaar- bus service plied today with 13 passengers crossing the Line of Control," an said.

He said while PoK residents returned to their homes after staying with their relatives in Kashmir, no Indian citizen went to PoK on the weekly bus service.

"There were eight passengers on the bus from Seven Indian citizens returned home while one fresh guest arrived on the bus," he added.

The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service was started in 2005 on fortnightly basis as a confidence building measure between and when the two countries were engaged in a composite dialogue.

The bus service did not ply last Monday. While no reason was given for the suspension of the service, the was believed to be the reason behind the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)